Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 125 in India

India's health ministry informed today the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has shot up to 125.

According to government data, the highest number of cases was recorded in Maharashtra where 36 people have been affected.

In Kerala, 22 confirmed cases have been reported with twelve in Uttar Pradesh. The government said fourteen foreign nationals were detected with the virus in Haryana.

The government data said thirteen people have been discharged after being quarantined. There have been two deaths due to the virus in the country.

Uttar Pradesh government said today two people tested positive for the virus in Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar.

A person belonging to Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France were detected with the virus and moved to designated isolation hospital, state government official said.