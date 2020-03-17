Karnataka reports two new coronavirus cases

Karnataka reported two new cases of coronavirus with the number of confirmed cases in the state rising to ten.

A 20-year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60-year-old person, who was reportedly in contact with the deceased Kalaburagi COVID-19 patient were detected with the virus.

In Mumbai, the municipal corporation said 2.46 lakh travellers have been screened at the Mumbai airport with fourteen people having been tested positive for the virus.

The municipal corporation said six people belonged to Mumbai and eight were from outside from those detected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Director General Medical Services (Army) Lieutenant General RS Grewal said: "Quarantine facilities have been set up in Jaisalmer, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gorakhpur, Chennai, Surat, Jhansi, Jodhpur and other places with the help of Navy & Air Force."

In Delhi, a help desk has been set up at the New Delhi railway station to screen passengers for coronavirus.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said: "Travellers from the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom are prohibited from March 18. This will be reviewed again."