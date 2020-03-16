Delhi's first covid-19 patient recovers successfully, hails medical facilities as 'best'

The first person in Delhi to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (covid-19) has been discharged following two weeks of treatment at a Delhi hospital.

According to the 45-year-old businessman, the treatment is not only smooth but he also referred to the healthcare facilities as ''one of the best in the world'', several media reports indicated.

Amid rumours of inadequate lodging for the infected throughout the country, the man claimed that the isolation ward is not like a prison cell, and has enough sunlight.

Even though the man has recovered, he has been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

He's one of the two people who have been recently discharged in Delhi.

The man had returned from Italy, Europe on February 25 and developed fever on the following day. When he went to a doctor, he was given medication to treat throat infection, after which his symptoms subsided. However, on the last day of February, the symptoms resurfaced after which he went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Central Delhi. After testing, he was tagged positive for the infection.

He was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Several media reports claim that the doctors reassured him by referring to the ailment like a cough and cold that simply takes longer to cure.



Thermal screening of passengers being conducted in the wake of deadly coronavirus, at Guwahati Railway Station, Monday, March 16, 2020 | PTI



Among many claims, he gave an account of the isolation ward and described it as one of the best medical facilities he had ever encountered. Reportedly, all patients are being put in private rooms with attached bathrooms to limit the spread even within the hospital, which is a high-risk zone during any epidemic or pandemic.

Out of the seven people who tested positive for the virus in Delhi, one has died. According to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department, two other people who had tested positive earlier have been released with strict advise to self-quarantine.

The Delhi Health Department has successfully tracked the people who the man may have come in contact with over the last couple of weeks. He threw a birthday party for his son at The Hyatt in New Delhi, where he came in contact with many people. As of now, 105 people have been traced based on his accounts. Out of these, 41 are from Delhi, and 64 from outside the capital city.

In China, there were multiple cases of the virus resurfacing in patients who had recovered, one of whom had also died after contracting it for the second time.

Over the weekend, the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 114. Maharashtra reported the highest spike, followed by Kerala.

The epicentre of the virus has shifted from China to Europe over the last few weeks and has killed over 6,000 people.

Health officials across the country have been trying to limit the panic surrounding the outbreak by reassuring people that the virus causes only minor illness among 80 per cent cases. The only major cases are among the elderly and people with underlying conditions such as diabetes.