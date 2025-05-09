Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, sirens can be heard across Jammu on Friday (May 9). Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted that intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery are being heard.

Indo-Pak war: Intermittent explosions heard in Jammu, India foils drone attack amid blackout; J&K CM urges people to stay at home

India-Pakistan War: India abstains from IMF vote on Pakistan's loan programs citing terrorism

The Indian Armed Forces have launched a series of targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor, hitting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The sites were believed to be used for planning and directing attacks on India.

India objects to IMF’s bailout package for Pak, citing its ‘poor track record’; abstains from voting

India raised objections over the poor track record of Pakistan and on the possibility of it misusing debt financing funds for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting on Friday on the bailout package for Islamabad, while questioning the efficacy of IMF programmes in the case of Pakistan.



THIS one picture is proof enough India successfully foiled Pakistan drone attack

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with CDS and three service chiefs in Delhi on Friday (May 9). Following the closed-door meeting, an "all-smile" picture of India's defence minister with the officers went viral on social media, signalling India retaliating well against Pakistan, after terrorists killed 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack.

'Pakistan has no other option than a full blown war': Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says amid failed attacks on India

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a new television interview, has said that there is no option left other than a full-blown war with India amid escalation tensions between the two nuclear neighbours.

'Pakistan using civil airliners as shield': India blasts Pak for not closing its airspace

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India on Friday (May 9) accused Pakistan of using civil aircraft as a "shield" and for not closing its civil airspace, despite knowing that India will retaliate against its May 7-8 attacks.

Pakistan fired 300-400 drones last night to target India’s 36 military installations: Govt

Pakistan launched about 300 to 400 drones in the failed late-night attacks targeting Indian military installations at 36 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said in an MEA press briefing on Friday evening.



'Deranged fantasy that only Pak can come up with...': India exposes Pakistan's false narrative about attacking own cities

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Col Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed a press conference on Friday (May 9) and called out Pakistan's provocative actions that were taken by Pakistan on the night of May 8. Misri said that Pakistan targeted Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to some military targets.

Are you receiving updates from NSA Ajit Doval's Facebook account? PIB Fact checks viral posts amid Indo-Pak tensions

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, misinformation is spreading rapidly online and the Press Information Bureau is actively working to counter false narratives. Debunking the news about National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's social media profile, particularly his Facebook, PIB clarified that he does not have an official Facebook account.

Foreign players to head home as panic grips IPL 2025 amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions

All IPL 2025 players, including overseas ones, will head home as teams prepare to chalk out travel plans for their respective squads. Hours after the BCCI suspended the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league for a week due to security concerns amid ongoing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, all ten IPL franchises are working on the logistics to ensure everyone reaches home safely.