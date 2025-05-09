Pakistan launched about 300 to 400 drones in the failed late-night attacks targeting Indian military installations at 36 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said in an MEA press briefing on Friday evening.

The drones were sent to target various facilities, including those in Srinagar, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot.

Pakistani drones were also sighted at the Siachen glacier base camp in Ladakh and in the Kutch area of Gujarat.



“One Pakistani armed unmanned aerial vehicle tried to target Bhatinda military station, but the attempt was foiled,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh while addressing the media.

In retaliation to the attack, India launched armed drones at four air defence sites across Pakistan and disabled Pakistani air defence networks, including a Chinese-made HQ-9 system in Lahore, besides having shot down the drones and missiles, Col Qureshi said.

Many drones were shot down while some were neutralised by jamming the radio frequencies

The debris of downed drones and missiles will be analysed and the results added to the pile of evidence linking Pakistan, or its deep state, to terrorist attacks on India, Col Qureshi added.

The firing of hundreds of drones, all of which were intercepted or neutralised by India’s air defence system, was a blatant violation of an existing ceasefire agreement. This, she said, included continuing small arms fire and artillery shelling across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 16 Indians, including a soldier, were killed.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Indian forces responded proportionately and effectively to Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian installations.

India’s air defence intercepted two waves of Pakistani missiles and drones in 48 hours, targeting military sites in Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The first wave of Pakistan’s drone and missile attack began late May 7 night, hours after Operation Sindoor, as it launched a barrage of missiles targeting military facilities, but Indian air defences, including the integrated counter-unmanned aerial system, or the C-UAS, intercepted them. Israeli-made HARPY drones disabled Pakistan’s air defences.



Indian air defences used the indigenously developed Akash missile defence system, which is comparable to Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’, to successfully repulse the second wave of attack.

Kartarpur Corridor to remain suspended till further notice: MEA

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Kartarpur Corridor will remain suspended until further notice due to the prevailing security situation amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Responding to a question at the press briefing, Misri said the corridor “will remain suspended due to existing security scenarios until further directions.”

The corridor, a visa-free border crossing, connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism’s founder, Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

The suspension affects movement from the Indian side.