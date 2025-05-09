India's ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, schooled CNN's Wolf Blitzer during an interview on Thursday (May 8) for his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir. Kwatra defended Operation Sindoor under which India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

Advertisment

He said that India is "at war with the terrorists".

The Indian envoy said the Indian Army was careful to avoid civilian, military, and economic targets during the operation on May 7.

Also read: India-Pakistan War | BSF Foils 'Major' Infiltration Bid Along International Border In Samba

Advertisment

"We are at war with the terrorists, and we will, as I said, bring justice to the victims and hold them accountable,” Kwatra said.

“Our foremost objective in this was (to) hold these lowlifes, subhuman monsters accountable and bring justice to the victims," he added.

In the middle of the interview, Blitzer said, "Can you tell us, Mr Ambassador, about these explosions that are being heard in the Indian-administered parts of Kashmir?"

Advertisment

Also read: 'Look who's behind him – Pak military': India's High Commissioner to UK exposes Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism

India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Kwatra, spoke eloquently with @CNN on Pakistan’s terrorism in Kashmir, detailing how Pakistan escalates conflict with India. Listen to his articulate remarks. pic.twitter.com/AHVZ5U2VNk — Awasthi (@Awasthiii18) May 9, 2025

Kwatra quickly corrected the CNN anchor and said, "First of all... I'm sorry, but let me correct you that the entire Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The only issue to be resolved there is the return of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir."

Also read: India-Pak war PIB Fact Check: Video of multiple rocket launches is from a simulation

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Also read: India-Pakistan War | BSF Foils 'Major' Infiltration Bid Along International Border In Samba

The Ministry of Defence described the strikes as a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them by religion.