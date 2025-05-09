Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, Vikram Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner to the UK, spoke about how the latter has been using terror outfits to wage subcritical warfare against India.

In a conversation with news outlet Sky News, journalist Yalda Hakim, he pulled out the picture of the funeral in which the Pakistani army is standing with a sanctioned terrorist during the funeral of what they say are civilians.

And these 'civilians' were killed in Muridke, headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The civilians in question are also being accorded state honours.

India's High Commissioner to the UK shows @SkyYaldaHakim a photo which he claims shows Pakistani military standing behind "a sanctioned terrorist under the American sanctions regime" called Hafiz Abdul Rauf.



Sky News cannot verify the photo.



— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 8, 2025

Doraiswami said, "This person here is a sanctioned terrorist under the American sanctions regime. His name is Hafiz Abdul Rauf; he's the brother of the founder of the terrorist group you are mentioning."

"Look who's behind him – the Pakistani military. Look at the coffins there; they have the Pakistani national flag. If you are going to be giving terrorists state funerals, what does that make of your system. Everybody knows that for the last 30 years, Pakistan has used this as a means of subcritical warfare against India."

On Thursday (May 8), India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a briefing, also flagged this photograph, asking if this was normal.

He said, "If only civilians were killed in these attacks, then I wonder what message this picture sends to all of you. This is a question worth asking. Giving state funerals to terrorists may be a practice in Pakistan, but it doesn't seem to make much sense to us."

"Pakistan has also claimed that India deliberately attacked religious sites; this is completely false. It is Pakistan that is misusing religious sites as a cover to radicalise, direct, indoctrinate and train terrorists," he added