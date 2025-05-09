As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, a whole other war is being fought on social media. Disinformation and misinformation campaigns are rampant on social media right now. In view of the sensitive situation, it is important not to give in to everything that is being posted. The Press Information Bureau is thwarting all attempts to mislead people about the India-Pakistan war.

Advertisment

One such video doing the rounds shows a barrage of rockets being launched from a heavy MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems). The caption states that it is a video of Pakistan attacking India.

PIB has fact-checked the video. It states that the footage is from a video game and has been online for three years. It has nothing to do with the ongoing war.

Also Read: Indo-Pak war: Pakistan claims X post asking for 'more loans' fake, says account hacked

Advertisment

"The video is from a video game and has been online for over 3 years It has no connection to the current India–Pakistan situation."

🚨 Pakistan Propaganda Alert!



A video showing a heavy MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) barrage is being falsely shared as a real Pakistani attack on India.#PIBFactCheck



✅ The video is from a video game and has been online for over 3 years.



✅ It has no connection to… pic.twitter.com/VXAE93YfXs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

PIB also posted the original link to the video, asking people to verify everything before sharing. The YouTube description of the video mentions that it is a "simulation video".

Advertisment

An aggressive social media campaign spreading fake news is running from Pakistan. Most of these handles originate from Pakistan. Unaware of their authenticity, people share these videos, inadvertently believing what isn't real. These videos and posts have been flagged to be either unrelated, fake or fabricated.

Other fake videos being linked to India-Pakistan war

A video from Jalandhar claims to show a drone attack. However, PIB clarified that it shows a farm fire. "This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later. Do not share this video."

Drone Attack in Jalandhar⁉️



This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck



* This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later.



* Do not share this video. See the… pic.twitter.com/IRBjq2KOTQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Another video allegedly shows that an Indian Post was destroyed by the Pakistani Army. PIB wrote, "The claim is completely false, and the video is staged."

🚨 Staged Video Alert 🚨



Fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the #Pakistani Army



🔍 #PIBFactCheck:



✅ The claim is completely false, and the video is staged



❌ There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the… pic.twitter.com/959rc9OrTH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

"There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the #IndianArmy. This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at creating panic and misleading the public."