Pakistan on Friday (May 5) claimed that an appeal to its international partners for money amid heightened tensions with India was 'fake'.

Advertisment

Previously in the day, on X, the Economic Affairs Division of the Government of Pakistan asked its allies for "more loans" while claiming that "heavy losses" were inflicted by neighbour India.

Now, just an hour after the X post went viral, Pakistan, in a conversation with Reuters, claimed that the account was compromised. The ministry said it "did not tweet" it and was "working to have the X (account) switched off" in an interview with news agency Reuters.

On X, the official X handle of Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting posted a screenshot of the original funds appeal post claiming it was 'fake'.

Advertisment