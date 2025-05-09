Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a new television interview, has said that there is no option left other than a full-blown war with India amid escalation tensions between the two nuclear neighbours.

Advertisment

When asked by the anchor if Pakistan is starting a "full-blown war", Asif says, "We do not have any other options other than this."

This comes after India foiled Pakistan's drone attack attempts on civilians and military posts.

"No option left other than full-blown war": How defence minister Khawaja Asif's truth bombs have blown up Pakistan's lies@sehgalrahesha tells you in this report pic.twitter.com/j2wDZlKMHf — WION (@WIONews) May 9, 2025

Advertisment

Track LIVE updates on Indo-Pak tensions here

In yet another video, Asif can be heard stating that Pakistan didn't intercept Indian drones to avoid revealing their military location. Earlier, Asif had disclosed Pakistan's history of backing terrorist groups and said that his country has been doing "this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades..."and the West, including Britain." Asif also said that his country had an active role in supporting the Mujahideen during the first Afghan war.

⚡ "We didn't intercept Indian Drones because we didn't want to leak our locations": Pakistan Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/evIdnzmEvU — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) May 9, 2025

Advertisment

Read More | 'Deranged fantasy that only Pak can come up with...': India exposes Pakistan's false narrative about attacking own cities

This comes a day after India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri named and shamed Pakistani ministers for their support of terrorism and terror groups in multiple TV interviews. Misri said that Pakistan's admission of terror speaks for itself and the neighbouring country has proven its track record in harbouring terrorists to the world via television interviews. Misri was referring to the interviews by Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. While Dar objected to the mention of TRF in the UNSC statement, Bhutto admitted Pakistan has a past related to terrorism and Khawaja Asif confessed that his country is involved in "dirty things."

Read More | 'Pakistani ministers accepted involvement in terrorism on TV interviews': India names and shames Pakistan

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 from 1.05 am to 1.30 am. This comes after 26 civilians were killed in terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

Read More | #BoycottTurkeyAzerbaijan trends: Indian travel agencies say no to Turks, end tie up with Turkish airlines | Here's why