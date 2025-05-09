Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, India on Friday (May 9) accused Pakistan of using civil aircraft as a "shield" and for not closing its civil airspace, despite knowing that India will retaliate against its May 7-8 attacks.

Advertisment

During a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stressed that Pakistan did not close its civil airspace despite it launching a "failed unprovoked drone and missile attack on May 7 at 8:30 pm in the evening."

"Pakistan is using civil airliners as a shield, knowing fully well that its attack on India would elicit a swift defence response," she added during the briefing.

Also read: Indo-Pak tensions | World Bank President Ajay Banga's big statement on Indus Waters Treaty: Here's what he said

Advertisment

Pakistani army fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control. Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations.

"On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure," she said.

She added that the Indian Armed Forces shot down many of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means.

Advertisment

Also read: Indo-Pak war: 'We will blast...,' Delhi cricket stadium receives bomb threat amid IPL 2025 suspension - Report

New low for Pakistan

During the briefing, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Pakistan is targeting religious places, including gurudwaras.

"Pakistan is targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, including gurdwaras, churches and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan," he said.

Also read: Indo-Pak war | Indian Army soldier Murali Naik martyred during cross border firing at LoC

He further said that during heavy shelling across the LoC in the early morning of May 7, a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School in Poonch.

"The shell hit the home of two students of the school, who unfortunately lost their lives and their parents sustained injuries... Several school staff and locals took refuge in an underground hall of the school during the shelling by Pakistan," he said.

"The school was fortunately closed, otherwise more losses would have occurred," Misri added.

Also read: 'Deranged fantasy that only Pak can come up with...': India exposes Pakistan's false narrative