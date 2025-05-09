The ongoing Indo-Pak war has forced the BCCI to suspend the IPL 2025 midway due to security concerns, with the Indian Cricket Board putting players’ safety as paramount amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. However, in the latest development, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) received an anonymous bomb threat via email on Friday morning (May 9) that threatened to blow up the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

This venue is based in the national capital region and is home to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC); even though the tournament remains discontinued for at least one week, the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium was scheduled to host DC’s next home game against Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 11).

Per the latest reports, a top DDCA official confirmed the development and informed the Delhi Police about it.

"Yes, we received a threat email this morning and have already forwarded it to the Delhi Police. They already swung into action and did an inspection of the venue some time back," said the official in a chat with the Times of India (TOI).

Per that report, the email also mentioned how Pakistan’s faithful sleeper cells, currently present in India, would be activated following India’s robust response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack (April 22) last month.

Following the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, where Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, the Indian Armed Forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ in its response, launching a series of precise strikes on nine selected targets in Pakistan and Pakised Occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising several terror camps and launchpads on wee hours on Wednesday (May 7).

IPL remains suspended

Owing to the escalating cross-border tensions after Pakistan launched a barrage of drones and missiles aimed at different Indian cities, late on Thursday evening (May 8), game number 58 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala was suspended immediately following an air raid alert.

Considering most scheduled IPL 2025 matches had already been played, with only 16 remaining, the IPL and the BCCI said a revised schedule would be announced after reviewing the situation with all stakeholders and authorities.

Meanwhile, per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the IPL had shared the latest development with all ten teams and their players before making a public announcement.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” the official statement read.