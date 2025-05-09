The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has reportedly been suspended due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan as the two nations near a war. After the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was called off on Thursday (May 8) due to “technical reasons” it was assumed that Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) could take necessary precautions for player safety. However, it has now emerged that the IPL 2025 season will be suspended with immediate effect, with further details awaited.

Advertisment

IPL 2025 suspended?

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official told PTI, confirming the suspension of the league, which was to wind up on May 25 in Kolkata.

After concerns were raised by several foreign players on Thursday amid rising tensions and artillery attacks between India and Pakistan near border regions, the BCCI had an emergency meeting on Friday where the decision was taken. As things stand, the contest between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers on Friday will not go ahead with the rest of the IPL 2025 season also on a halt.

Advertisment

With 58 matches played and little over a week remaining for the league stage to end, the governing council and BCCI decided to prioritise player safety.

ALSO READ | Indo-Pak War | 'We are proud,' Neeraj Chopra reacts on Indian defence forces' swift reply to Pakistani attack

Cricket Australia, the England Cricket Board and other top cricketing associations were closely monitoring the near-war situation between India and Pakistan and had kept tabs on their players. With India and Pakistan exchanging artillery attacks in the last 48 hours, cricket boards were concerned for their players and wanted them to safely return home.

Advertisment

What next for IPL 2025?

While there is no official word on when the IPL 2025 will resume, it is expected that BCCI will move quickly to explore the options as the calendar for players (especially Indian) is tight. The BCCI could move the rest of the IPL 2025 to a foreign country, like it has in the past or wait for a window of 2-3 weeks in the coming months to finish the tournament.