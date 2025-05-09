BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for one week amid escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Cricket Board confirmed. A day after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 game in Dharamsala was suspended due to security concerns, the IPL and the BCCI decided to discontinue the tournament for at least a week. However, the latest reports suggest that, should the IPL fail to resume during this window, the BCCI could scrap Asia Cup 2025 and use that period to stage the remainder of the season.

"Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement on Friday (May 9).

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders,” it read.

Although the BCCI discontinued season 18 of the cash-rich with immediate effect for just a week while monitoring the growing cross-border tensions between the two countries, the Indian Cricket Board might drop staging the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for later this year; India’s away tour of Bangladesh could also be let go, with the BCCI using that window to complete the remainder of this edition, should it not continue after one week due to unprecedented circumstances.

Per India’s international schedule for this year, they are travelling to England for the away five-match Test series starting June 20 in Leeds, with the final Test concluding in the first week of August. Next, India will fly to Bangladesh for a white-ball tour, including three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting August 17.

Though the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to announce the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025, to be played in the T20 format, the only possible window is in September, as India is not playing any international cricket during that time.

Indo-PAK war

After Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight on April 22 afternoon in India’s Kashmir, in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, the Indian Armed Forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ in its response, launching a series of precise strikes on nine selected targets in Pakistan and Pakised Occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising several terror camps and launchpads on wee hours on Wednesday (May 7).

In response, Pakistan launched a barrage of drones and missiles on India late on Thursday evening, with the Indian Defence Forces neutralising every attack aimed at different Indian cities.