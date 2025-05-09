Former tennis star Sania Mirza gave a “strong” and “powerful” message amid the high tensions between India and Pakistan as her Instagram story made the rounds. Putting weight to the nation’s support in the near-war situation, Sania posted pictures of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and flanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The message did not go unnoticed as it quickly grabbed attention just hours after India conducted Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sania delivers strong and powerful message

Taking to her Instagram story, Sania reshared a post by journalist Faye D'Souza with the above-mentioned trio and wrote, “the messaging in this very powerful photo perfectly captures who we are as a nation.”

Sania has been a highly successful tennis star and represented India for over two decades on tennis courts around the world. However, despite having Pakistan connections through her ex-husband Shoaib Malik, Sania has maintained strong support for India.

On the other hand, like Sania, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh have also made the nation proud. They were the presser representatives of the Indian defence on Wednesday in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Who are Colonel Sofia and Vyomika Singh?

Colonel Sofia is a decorated officer of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. Notably, she was lauded by the Supreme Court in 2020 in its landmark judgment allowing Permanent Commission to women officers in the Indian Army. She was present at Thursday's press briefing, where India hammered Pakistan's role in terrorism by naming and shaming its ministers and its past history in supporting terrorists.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is a helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Vyomika Singh's flight into the skies started with a childhood ambition. Influenced by her name-Vyomika, which translates to "the one who lives in the sky,"-she wanted to be a pilot from as young as class six.

She enrolled with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to pursue her interest and thereafter completed an engineering degree, becoming the first in her family to become part of the armed forces. Her engineering academic background was a good basis for her aviation career.