Game 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala between the hosts Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have been called off shortly after the floodlight failure. Following a delayed start due to rain and a wet field, Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first. PBKS openers went berserk right from the word go, stitching a 122-run stand inside the 11th over.

However, as per ESPNcricinfo, the organisers asked the stadium to be evacuated for security reasons soon after the fall of the first wicket, after which at least two floodlights went off due to 'significant technical failure', reported by the publication. These reports have come at a time when Pakistan launched an attack on several parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, on Thursday evening.

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees," an official statement said.

Meanwhile, there were slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabad' outside of the stadium by the fans asked to evacuate for security reasons. Slogans were heard all across the stadium premises after Pakistan launched a barrage of drones and missiles, escalating a war-like situation between the two countries.

WATCH -

Fans in Dharamshala chant 'Pakistan murdabad' as Delhi vs Punjab IPL match is called off amidst drone attacks in Jammu

Video: news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/QHPQreZF9A — WION (@WIONews) May 8, 2025

