England players featuring in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League are contemplating leaving the country midway through PSL 2025 after the Indian Armed Forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’, launching a series of precise strikes on nine selected targets in Pakistan and Pakised Occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising several terror camps and launchpads.

These ‘focused, measured and non-escalators' strikes, as confirmed by the Indian Ministry of Defence, were revert to the Pahalgam terror attack in India’s Kashmir late last month when Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight, all tourists from India and abroad.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Telegraph Sport, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, hours after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the wee hours, to discuss the situation. Several England nationals are part of PSL 2025, including seven players and two backroom staff members.

While the seven cricketers are James Vince, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the remaining two coaching members are Ravi Bopara and Alexendra Hartley, part of PSL teams.

"Several are exploring their options and could return home," the Telegraph Sport reported, quoting an unnamed agent representing foreign players in Pakistan. “It’s business as usual, but obviously, if anything else happens in the next 24 hours, you’d imagine people will just want to leave," the agent continued.

In contrast, ten England players are part of IPL 2025, currently underway across several cities in India. Off them, the best performing is Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler, who has scored 500 runs in 11 innings thus far this season. Among the English bowlers, Rajasthan Royals seamer Jofra Archer leads the chart with 11 wickets in 12 matches thus far.

BCB eyeing to bring back two cricketers

Not only the ECB but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is trying to bring home their two cricketers involved in the PSL - Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain, from Pakistan.

Per Cricbuzz, the BCB is monitoring their cricketers’ condition in the country after a drone strike near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday afternoon (May 8) threw PSL 2025 into uncertainty, forcing PCB to postpone two matches, raising serious concerns surrounding the safety of overseas players, including Bangladesh and English players.

The report also claims that both cricketers are unwilling to stay back for the ongoing PSL 2025.

"The Board is working closely with both the PCB and the Bangladesh High Commission to make certain that the cricketers feel safe and secure during their stay in Pakistan. Furthermore, the BCB is coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure that all arrangments are in place to facilitate the eventual departure of the players from Pakistan in a timely and secure manner," BCB said in a statement on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board informed that they are in constant communication with both the players. "The BCB attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of its players," it added.