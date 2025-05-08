The escalation of the Indian-Pakistan tension has lead to the suspension of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, as per reports. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday that the T20 league will continue in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces, however, things have quickly changed.

According to reports, due to the ongoing India-Pakistan escalating tensions, the rest of the PSL is either to be moved to Karachi, Dubai or Doha. The decision is expected by evening. Besides this, today's match at the Pindi Stadium has also been postponed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have also urged the cricketers participating in the Pakistan Super League – which includes the local and the foreign cricketers – to leave Rawalpindi. This is a major setback for PCB, as the Pakistan Super League was providing some revenue following their losses in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Media managers from at least three of the six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises confirmed that none of their foreign players had expressed a desire to leave the country.