The IPL is considering moving the May 11 game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) from the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the latest reports suggest. Owing to the escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack late last month, the IPL has decided to make this last-minute change.

Mumbai’s away game against Punjab was PBKS’ last home match at their alternative venue in IPL 2025, with the playoff contenders hosting Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Friday (May 8), their second game there this season. Last Sunday, Punjab hosted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the venue, beating them comfortably.

Besides, PBKS vs MI was originally scheduled in Dharamsala on Friday, but because the IPL began discussing shifting this game to an alternative venue, MI's travel plans were stalled.

However, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has accepted the IPL’s request to host the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 clash. The GCA secretary Anil Patel admitted awaiting final confirmation from the IPL, adding MI was scheduled to land in the city (Ahmedabad) on Wednesday but would now fly to Ahmedabad on Thursday evening.

Although the logistical challenges erupting after the Chandigarh airport closure following India’s revert to the Pahalgam terror attack with ‘Operation Sindoor’ has forced the BCCI and IPL to consider altering plans for selected games, the teams may face a 10-hour road journey from Delhi to Dharamsala to continue with IPL schedule.

Meanwhile, as things stand, Punjab is third on the points table with 15 points from 11 contested matches, and MI is one position below on the fourth with 14 points in 12 games.

IPL stands with the Indian Army

Almost two weeks after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight on April 22 afternoon in India’s Kashmir, all tourists from India and abroad, in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on wee hours on Wednesday (May 7).

They launched a series of precise strikes on nine selected targets in Pakistan and Pakised Occupied Kashmir (PoK), neutralising several terror camps and launchpads.

Later, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the strikes, calling it a ‘focused, measured and non-escalatory' response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, the IPL, alongside all participating teams, stood in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

During the recently concluded KKR vs CSK tie at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the complete squads of both teams stood for the national anthem, throwing their support behind India’s call to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.