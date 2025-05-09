An Indian Army soldier, identified as Murali Naik, was martyred during cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Naik, 27, a dedicated soldier from Gorantla Mandal, Penukonda Assembly Constituency, Sri Sathya Sai District, was martyred while fighting in defence of the country.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences via post on X, saying, "It is saddening to hear of the loss of life of a soldier named Murali Nayak from Gorantla Mandal, Penukonda Assembly Constituency, Sri Sathya Sai District in the defence of the country. Tributes to the martyr Murali Nayak who laid down his life for the country. I express my deepest condolences to his family members."

The local police in Gorantla said that Naik belonged to an agricultural family of the tribal hamlet. He was posted along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir when the Pakistan Army restored to ceasefire violations and launched heavy artillery, after Operation Sindoor.

According to officials, efforts to airlift him to New Delhi for treatment were unsuccessful and he succumbed to his injuries.

“We salute Murali Naik’s bravery and dedication. His sacrifice will not be forgotten,” local police officer said.

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed condolences to the family of an India Army soldier, stressing that his supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire us.

"Deeply pained by the martyrdom of our brave Telugu Jawan, Murali Nayak, from Penukonda, Satyasai district, in the India-Pakistan battlefield in J&K. His supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire us. My heartfelt condolences to his family. We stand with them in this hour of grief," Reddy posted on X.

Pakistan, on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). It was the 15th consecutive violation by Pakistani troops since the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were indiscriminately gunned down by terrorists.

As per the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army, Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border.

The Indian army "effectively repulsed" the drone attacks and also gave a "befitting reply" to the CFVs.

