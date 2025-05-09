A message has been going viral on WhatsApp, falsely claiming that ATMs across India will be closed for 2-3 days due to a ransomware cyber-attack amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan.

The viral message asks people to "not make any online transactions today", cautioning "Massive ransomware attack...total 74 countries affected".

The message has triggered panic among social media users. However, it was fact-checked by PIB, which revealed the truth behind it.

Fact Check

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check on X, stated that the message is "FAKE" and assured the public that ATMs will continue to operate as usual.

In a post on X, it asked people not to share "unverified messages", with the hashtag "#IndiaFightsPropaganda".

“A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days. This Message is FAKE. ATMs will continue to operate as usual. Don’t share unverified messages," the PIB fact check posted.

Are ATMs closed⁉️



A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.



🛑 This Message is FAKE



✅ ATMs will continue to operate as usual



❌ Don't share unverified messages.#IndiaFightsPropaganda pic.twitter.com/BXfzjjFpzD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

As India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed nations, get embroiled in a cross-border conflict, there is a barrage of information at your disposal; this could possibly be glazed with disinformation.

To help keep a check on what all fake news is being shared on the internet, the government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) is running fact checks on social media posts to fight misleading information.

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, there has been a flood of misinformation being shared on social media, creating panic among netizens.

An aggressive social media campaign spreading fake news is running from Pakistan. Most of these handles originate from Pakistan. Unaware of their authenticity, people share these videos, inadvertently believing what isn't real.

However, it is for you to check first whether it is true or just another "fake news".