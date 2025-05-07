After India's military strike on nine terror sites under Operation Sindoor in POK and Pakistan, a pool of misinformation has emerged from Pak media and its government in the aftermath of the strike by India on Wednesday (May 7). Many of the social media handles of Pakistan has falsely claimed that Pakistan had retaliated by launching missile strikes at 15 locations inside India. Some even claimed that Srinagar Airbase had been hit by the Pakistan Air Force and that an Indian Army Brigade Headquarters had been destroyed.

Such claims were heavily circulated on the social media platform X by accounts linked with the Pakistani military.

The Press Information Bureau(PIB) rejected all such false claims.

"In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase. The video shared is old and NOT from India. The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Rely only on official Government of India sources for authentic Information," PIB said on X.

In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase#PIBFactCheck



❌ The video shared is old and NOT from India.



✅The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in… pic.twitter.com/vPmMq4IWdE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

Despite any evidence or visuals, these false claims continued being circulated on X and were amplified by several mainstream Pakistani media outlets.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

Politicians across the spectrum have reacted to India's operation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed national pride, with the slogan, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was watching and monitoring when the Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor".