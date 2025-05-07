Operation Sindoor: India used SCALP cruise missiles to target locations in Pakistan - In Pics

All you need to know about SCALP
SCALP cruise missile, also known as 'Storm Shadow' was using the Operation Sindoor launched by India. These strikes inside Pakistan targeted nine locations, including terrorist training camps.
Technical specification of SCALP missile
It is an air-launched long-range missile which is conventionally armed and designed to meet the demanding requirements of pre-planned attacks. Here the technical specifications Weight: 1,300kg Length: 5.10m Propulsion: Turbojet Navigation: INS, GPS and Terrain Reference Navigation Warhead: Blast/penetrator Range: In excess of 250km
SCALP: An all-weather missile
SCALP cruise missile can be operated both during the day and at night. It promised to deliver in all weathers. The weapon offers a high-precision, mission-planned deep-strike capability. The missile is in service with the Royal Air Force, the French Air Force, the Italian Air Force and a number of export countries and has seen operational service in Iraq, Libya and Syria.
Promises accuracy and avoids detection
It is touted for its exceptional accuracy due to its advanced navigation system that combines INS, GPS and terrain referencing. After launch, the weapon descends to terrain-hugging altitude to avoid detection.
Precision strike and minimal collateral damage
On approaching the target, 'Storm Shadow's' onboard infrared detector matches the target image with the stored picture to ensure a precision strike and minimal collateral damage.
Key features
* Combat proven * Selected by six nations * Long range deep strike * High survivability