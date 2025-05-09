As the India-Pakistan war rages, social media has been filled with disinformation and misinformation campaigns spreading fake news. The government has stated that several handles are on a mission to disseminate false information, which is being further spread by unsuspecting users. Most of these handles are said to have their origin in Pakistan.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has taken it upon itself to help educate people about what's right and what's fake in the wake of the sensitive situation. Fake news can prove extremely dangerous in the current scenario, and so people have been asked to be mindful about what they are sharing and to verify any information they come across on social media.

One such fake news being spread by Pakistani social media handles is about a Sukhoi Su-30MKI. It is being claimed that a Sukhoi Su-30mki was shot down in Muzaffarabad and an Indian pilot was captured alive. PIB has quashed this claim.

On its social media handle on X, PIB said that the photo being shared is more than 10 years old. It shows a Sukhoi SU-30MKI of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed at Undre Vasti of Kulwadi village near Pune-Ahamad Nagar highway, Maharashtra on October 14, 2014.

Fake News Alert ‼️



Pakistani social media handles are claiming that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI was shot down in Muzaffarabad, capturing an Indian Pilot alive.#PIBFactCheck



✅ This Sukhoi SU-30MKI of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Undre Vasti of Kulwadi village near Pune-Ahamad… pic.twitter.com/Fr5GITYQzL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

It also shared a news link about the original report and asked people not to share the post.

Footage of a video game claimed to be of the Pakistan attack on India

Another claim rubbished by PIB is of a fake video that shows a barrage of rockets being fired, claiming that they are being launched from Pakistan towards India. It said that the video is from a video game, originally a simulation, and has been around for three years. It has nothing to do with the ongoing war.

🚨 Pakistan Propaganda Alert!



A video showing a heavy MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) barrage is being falsely shared as a real Pakistani attack on India.#PIBFactCheck



✅ The video is from a video game and has been online for over 3 years.



✅ It has no connection to… pic.twitter.com/VXAE93YfXs — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

A farm fire in Jalandhar was claimed to have occurred because of a drone attack. PIB clarified that all claims being made about the video are false.

Drone Attack in Jalandhar⁉️



This drone strike video from #Jalandhar is widely circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck



* This is an unrelated video of a farm fire. The video has the time 7:39 PM, while the drone attack began later.



* Do not share this video. See the… pic.twitter.com/IRBjq2KOTQ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

In another post, it was stated that a fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the Pakistani Army. "The claim is completely false, and the video is staged. There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the Indian Army."

🚨 Staged Video Alert 🚨



Fake video is being circulated by Pakistani handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the #Pakistani Army



🔍 #PIBFactCheck:



✅ The claim is completely false, and the video is staged



❌ There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the… pic.twitter.com/959rc9OrTH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

"This is part of a coordinated propaganda campaign aimed at creating panic and misleading the public."