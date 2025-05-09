In a viral video trending on X (formerly Twitter), it can be seen that Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is stating that Pakistan didn't intercept Indian drones to avoid revealing their military location.

Advertisment

As of now, there is no such official confirmation or widely reported statement from Pakistan's Defence Minister on this matter.

⚡ "We didn't intercept Indian Drones because we didn't want to leak our locations": Pakistan Defence Minister pic.twitter.com/evIdnzmEvU — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) May 9, 2025

Advertisment

In a related development, India said Pakistan attacked India using drones overnight along the entire Western Border. Pakistan denied such claims, meanwhile, Pakistan said it had foiled two dozen Indian drones.

Read Also: Indo-Pak war | 7 terrorists killed as BSF foils infiltration bid supported by Pak Rangers

Meanwhile Pakistan army has reportedly violated the ceasefire for the 15th time since the Pahalgham terror attack on 22nd April.

Advertisment

While the specific claim about avoiding drone interception to conceal military positions has not been corroborated by official sources, the situation remains fluid, with both nations engaging in strategic manoeuvres and rhetoric.

Read Also: Indo-Pak war: Pakistan claims X post asking for 'more loans' fake, says account hacked; PIB claps back 'Is this the way to beg'