Even as Pakistan is reeling under Operation Sindoor, at least some of its citizens have started questioning their country’s military’s capabilities, given that it could not defend itself. If one goes by some posts and videos on social media, people are shocked that India could attack and Pakistan could not defend.

Taking to social media, One user said, “So India can attack us two nights in a row, targeting multiple cities, our hydropower project and take 30+ lives; and we still haven’t retaliated?”

So India can attack us two nights in a row, targeting multiple cities, our hydropower project and take 30+ lives; and we still haven’t retaliated? — Oshaz (@ThisisOshaz_) May 8, 2025

Another user said, "So drone attack near Rawalpindi cricket stadium PSL venue seems true. What evidence Pakistan has that it’s done by India? #OpretionSindoor."

So drone attack near Rawalpindi cricket stadium PSL venue seems true



What evidence Pakistan has that it’s done by India? #OpretionSindoor pic.twitter.com/ucnebE4Gn2 — Lala (@FabulasGuy) May 8, 2025

Another user said, "Pakistan is facing a huge problem. We forget the ground realities in emotions. Why is it that we are not talking about the credibility of Pakistan's air defence system? India keeps throwing missiles and Pakistan's air defence system is not able to trap it. This is a modern era. In this you have to invest in the air defence system. India invests in S-400, Israel invests, every country invests in the air defence system. They can come and give a briefing on politics. They give a 1.5-1.5 hour briefing on politics. So, now this question should be asked. This is a legitimate question. What is the credibility of Pakistan's air defence system? Now this question should be asked."

Listen in to this young Pakistani man questioning his own military on their abject failures. pic.twitter.com/ndmZheK11C — Raja Muneeb (@RajaMuneeb) May 8, 2025

Another social media which has been going viral on several social media platforms is of a Pakistan influencer, who questioned Pkistan's air defence system saying that why it can't intercept a single missile?

The user said, "

India fired 26 missiles; all hit their targets, and Pakistan couldn't intercept even one - A Pakistani influencer pic.twitter.com/3Q54P6KqVL — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 8, 2025

He said, "Last night, India launched 24 missile attacks on Pakistan. Surprisingly, almost all the missiles hit their targets. India has achieved the target set by India. What's even more surprising is that Pakistan's defence system can't intercept a single missile. We can't stop a single missile. We have failed to stop all the attacks. We have achieved the exact target that India had to achieve. It's true that India had to hit the target. And we couldn't stop their missiles. Don't say that we are praising India. The truth is the truth. Iran fires 200 missiles, 400 missiles, 1000 missiles, and only one missile hits Israel.

All the other missiles are intercepted by Israel. This is Israel's strong defence system. But look at us. India has launched 24 missiles. And we couldn't stop a single missile. What's even more surprising is that India hasn't targeted an army base yet. India hasn't attacked a military base yet. If these 24 missiles had been targeted at a military base, the program would have been extended by now. We couldn't stop a single missile. We couldn't stop a single missile. Last night, Pakistani media and social media were broadcasting fake news. Pakistan has launched a missile at India. I saw all those pictures. Some of them are 8 months old. Some are 3 years old. We have launched a missile at India's General Headquarters. I don't know what it is. I searched for it. It's fake news.



Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani drones were intercepted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, air sirens were heard in and a complete blackout was enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. India has said that military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur was targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. India confirmed that there are no losses and the threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces.

The India Ministry of Defence in a statement said, "Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin #drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today. The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on India-Pakistan war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.