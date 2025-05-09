India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with CDS and three service chiefs in Delhi on Friday (May 9). Following the closed-door meeting, an "all-smile" picture of India's defence minister with the officers went viral on social media, signalling India retaliating well against Pakistan, after terrorists killed 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier this morning, defence minister held meeting, which was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. The meeting lasted for two hours.

This comes less than a day after Pakistan launched a wave of drone and missile attacks along India's western border.

The picture shows the confidence Indian defence forces hold while attacking Pakistan in retaliation of its attack in Pahalgam, which claimed lives of 26 people.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today chaired a high-level meeting at South Block, New Delhi to review the security situation along the western border and operational preparedness of the Indian #ArmedForces. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh attended the meeting," the Ministry of Defence posted on the social media platform X wrote while sharing photos of the meeting.

In the intervening night of May 8-9, Pakistan launched an attack and fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control.

Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations, India's Ministry of External Affairs said today.

"On the night of May 7 and 8, the Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. Not only this, the Pakistani army also fired heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

