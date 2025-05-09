Operation Sindoor: What is the 'Barak-8 Missile System' used by Indian Army to thwart Pakistan’s offensive

Barak-8 missiles
In the wake of Operation Sindoor India successfully repelled a limited Pakistani offensive using a combination of advanced missile and air defence systems. According to PTI sources, the Indian Army and Air Force actively employed the Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system alongside S-400 Triumph systems, Akash missiles, and DRDO's anti-drone technologies to neutralise incoming threats. The Barak-8 played a pivotal role in this integrated defence effort. Here's a brief understanding of Barak-8 missiles.
A joint missile development by India and Israel
The Barak-8 is a long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Combining Indian propulsion systems with Israeli seeker and radar tech, the missile system offers a world-class response to modern aerial threats.
Combat-proven multi-threat neutraliser
Barak is designed to intercept a wide array of airborne targets including cruise missiles, fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs and even ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, Barak-8 demonstrated its operational effectiveness during the recent skirmish, successfully obstructing multiple threats launched by Pakistan.
Seamless 360-degree air defence
One of the many, interesting qualities of the system is that it provides all-weather, 360-degree protection. During the recent Pakistani attempt at retaliation, the Barak-8 system’s vertical launch and wide-area tracking ensured a rapid and accurate interception of multiple incoming targets from varied directions.
Cutting-edge guidance and precision
Barak-8 uses an active radar seeker and a two-way data link for real-time tracking and engagement. It is equipped with a dual-pulse rocket motor and thrust vector control for high manoeuvrability during terminal intercept—essential in intercepting fast-moving or evasive targets.
Naval and ground force integration
While originally developed for naval deployment, Barak-8 is also actively fielded by the IAF and Army. The missile weighs 275 kg and is capable of speeds up to Mach 2, additionally the missile has a strike range of 70 to 100 km. Its 60-kg proximity warhead further ensures destruction even without direct contact.