Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, sirens can be heard across Jammu on Friday (May 9). Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted that intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery are being heard.

Moreover, there is blackout in Jammu now.

"Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am," J&K CM Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city.

"Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city," he added.

CM Abdullah urged people to stay off streets and stay at home, assuring that "we will get through this together."

Red streaks light up the night sky over Jammu and Kashmir's Samba as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout

Video: news agency ANI pic.twitter.com/JDixB0c9oj — WION (@WIONews) May 9, 2025

He also asked people to ignore rumours and not share unsubstantiated or unverified stories.

Moreover, red streaks and explosions light up Rajouri's night sky as India's air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout.

Jammu and Kashmir: Red streaks and explosions light up Rajouri’s night sky as India’s air defence intercepts Pakistani drones amid blackout

(Video: news agency ANI) pic.twitter.com/KpTTQFjadp — WION (@WIONews) May 9, 2025

"It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together," he said.