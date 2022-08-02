Narendra Modi changes his social media profile picture to Indian flag ahead of Independence Day

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already started the festivities. Modi changed the profile pictures of all his social media handles to the Indian national flag and urged the citizens of the country to sport the ‘tiranga’ (referring to the three colours in the national flag) as their profile picture this month.

Also read | Tattoo as health monitoring device? South Korean scientists develop unique technology

“It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” PM Modi tweeted.

During his monthly radio address known as ‘Mann ki baat’, Modi requested the citizens to take part in the campaign he called ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. “Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement – ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” he said according to PTI.

It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/y9ljGmtZMk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022 ×

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the starting date of the campaign (August 2) holds a special significance as it is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkhaiya – the designer of India’s national flag.

“August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use ‘tiranga’ as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)