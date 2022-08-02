Tattoo as health monitoring device? South Korean scientists develop unique technology

Tattoos have gained a lot of popularity in the last decade or so and in South Korea, they can become the latest device to keep an eye on one’s health. A latest technology will see tattoos being used to place a device inside people’s body which can track their vital stats and even send alerts in case of potential health problems.

The technology was developed by scientists at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in the city of Daejeon. The process involves tattoos made of electronic ink made of “liquid metal and carbon nanotubes” which can be connected to biosensors.

"In the future, what we hope to do is connect a wireless chip integrated with this ink, so that we can communicate, or we can send signal back and forth between our body to an external device," project leader Steve Park, a materials science professor, said during an interview with Reuters.

The ink will work as a connector along with either some kind of biosensor or even an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine which will be keeping track of a person’s health at all times.

The technology will also allow the readings to be examined on monitors which can be placed in any location and in case of a health emergency, the device will send automatic notifications.

"When it is applied to the skin, even with rubbing the tattoo doesn't come off, which is not possible with just liquid metal," Park explained when asked about how the technology will work.