Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, has been sent to judicial custody until June 6 by the Special NIA Court.

This is a break from the questioning. After extraditing Rana from the US, his handwriting and voice samples were collected on May 3 to match them with recordings of the phone calls with co-accused David Coleman Headley, as per an official.

It was suspected that Rana shared handwritten notes with his childhood friend Headley, sharing instructions, coordinates, and maps which assisted the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

NIA had also planned to take Rana to Mumbai and other cities to understand how the attack that claimed 166 lives was orchestrated.

Rana was allegedly using an evasive technique during questioning, NIA informed the Special Judge Charan Jit Singh during the hearing. Earlier, the court had also directed the agency to conduct medical tests on Rana every 24 hours. NIA was also directed to allow him to speak to his lawyers every second day.

Rana, who was born in Pakistan, had also served in the army in the medical corps, after which he moved on to doing business in the US.

While in remand, the Pakistani-Canadian national was interrogated by Mumbai Police, and he claimed to have had "no connection whatsoever" with the planning or execution of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He said it was all Headley's plan and he was solely responsible for the reconnaissance and planning.

Headley had earlier admitted to visiting India to carry out his recce to help execute the attack in the financial capital – Mumbai, which was later carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.