New Delhi, India

GST Council recently clarified the popcorn taxation structure at its 55th meeting on Saturday (Dec 21), in which caramelised, salted and plain popcorn are taxed differently based on their sugar content.

The GST is classified as 5 per cent on unpacked and unlabelled salted popcorn, 12 per cent on pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat popcorn and 18 per cent on caramelised popcorn. This clarification by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sparked memes on social media, with several users poking fun at the complex tax calculations and expressing dissatisfaction.

Memes flood social media

A user shared a picture of Nirmala Sitharaman with the caption: If anyone questions this, Nirmala Sitaphalam-G will say “This won’t affect middle class, is popcorn made for middle class?”

? 5% GST on Non Pre-Packaged Popcorn mixed with salt & spices ? 12% GST on Pre-packaged and labelled Popcorn ? 18% GST on Caramel Popcorn If anyone questions this, Nirmala Sitaphalam-G will say “This won’t affect middle class, is popcorn made for middle class?” pic.twitter.com/Xp6M2oHz6S — Gurudath Shetty Karkala (@GurudathShettyK) December 21, 2024 ×

Another meme posted on X by a user criticised the high tax rates.

18% GST on popcorn ? 18% GST on selling old car ? pic.twitter.com/B3sAsjTS4l — Ex Bhakt (@exbhakt_) December 21, 2024 ×

A user wrote, “Even Popcorn reaches 18% GST Slab. Next she'll tax air and sunlight,” with a picture of Nirmala Sitharaman sitting on a pile of gold coins as people stand in front of her holding popcorn.

Another user depicted edited images of Nirmala Sitharaman with different tax slabs of popcorn and wrote, “United by popcorn, divided by GST. Can we add the popcorn with caramel and sugar + made from EXTRA VIRGIN OIL should be taxed at 28%?”

A user hilariously questioned what the GST would be for a popcorn pack that has a mix of both salted and caramel popcorn while sharing an image of it.

If salted popcorn is taxed at 5% GST and caramel popcorn at 18% GST, what will be the GST rate for this flavor : pic.twitter.com/yFRvPOejvv — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) December 21, 2024 ×

“How much tax to use this Meme?” a user satirically wrote while sharing a GIF of a person eating popcorn.

An X handle that shares memes, poked fun at the intricate taxation for different flavours of popcorn while imagining a GST slab on masala dosa.

We are planning to make some changes on GST rates of Masala Dosa. The slabs will be as follows: Plain Masala Dosa - 9% GST Masala Dosa with Aloo Bhaji - 12% GST Masala with Aloo Bhaji, Chutney and Sambar - 18% GST pic.twitter.com/1jsHhE442U — Jawaharlal Nehru (@The_Nehru) December 21, 2024 ×

“Modi ji even found a way to tax timepass!” another user wrote while sharing a GIF of a deer chewing popcorn referring to the fact that people sometimes munch on popcorn in their free time.

Breaking: Popcorn Ka GST Tadka? 5% GST for the aam janta, 12% GST for the khaas janta, 18% GST for the elite janta enjoying caramel! Modi ji even found a way to tax timepass! #PopcornPolitics pic.twitter.com/3iQLN8daFY — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) December 21, 2024 ×

Some memes also surfaced on social media criticising the tax on used cars.

“If you wanna sell your used car, pay me 18% GST first, otherwise I won’t allow you to sell” - Nirmala Sitaphalam-G Aka Vasooli Behan pic.twitter.com/Yp59gDG9i3 — Gurudath Shetty Karkala (@GurudathShettyK) December 22, 2024 ×

