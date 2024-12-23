New Delhi, India

In a shocking case of fraud, a man had been pocketing money under a Chattisgarh government scheme for married women and you don't believe the false name he used to open the bank account. The said bank employees were at first confused and then shocked to find that they had a functioning bank account in the name of film personality Sunny Leone.

On further enquiry, they found that a man had been pocketing the money monthly, which was being deposited under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, in which married women in Chhattisgarh receive Rs 1,000 into their accounts every month.

Is this a lone case?

The bank now believes there must be others doing this too.

The man who allegedly opened and operated this account has been identified as Virendra Joshi and a case is being registered against him for further action. Officials responsible for verification of eligible beneficiaries of the scheme are also being identified.

The fraud case was registered at Talur village in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

After it came to light, district collector Haris S asked the Women and Child Development Department to carry out an in-depth probe into this matter and seize the bank account for recovery. According to officials, media reports had drawn their attention to this shocking case of fraud.

Chattisgarh scam leads to political rift

This has led to a heated debate between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in the state. Chhattisgarh in India is a BJP-ruled state. State Congress chief Deepak Baij has alleged that over 50 per cent of beneficiaries under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana are fake. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao shot back that the Congress is pained because women of the state are now receiving the monthly assistance that the Congress could not provide in its previous term.