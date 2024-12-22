New Delhi, India

The Pushpa 2 stampede controversy is getting bigger with every passing day. On Sunday (Dec 22), actor Allu Arjun's Hyderabad residence was attacked by a group of individuals.

Advertisment

It has been reported that the miscreants threw stones at the actor's home and vandalised the property. Several videos of the incident have gone viral. As per Jubilee Hills Police, quoted by ANI, six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) pelted stones at the actor's residence. However, no complaint from Allu Arjun's family has been registered as of now.

They also held placards and staged a protest, demanding justice for Revathi, the woman who died in the stampede, and Rs 1 crore in compensation. They were reportedly demanding that the actor should take care of Revathi's family expenses.

According to other sources, tomatoes were thrown at the residence, and protesters even vandalised the flower pots inside. A video showed protesters shouting and damaging the things at the actor's house.

Advertisment

Six members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC) pelted stones at actor Allu Arjun's residence, held placards and staged a protest. However, we have not received any complaint from Allu Arjun's family. Further details awaited: Jubilee Hills Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024 ×

Arjun's effigy was also burnt outside his residence. As per reports, eight individuals have been taken into custody and were taken to Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Also read: Is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 releasing on OTT? Makers issue clarification

Advertisment

On Saturday (Dec 21), the highly-publicised matter was discussed in the Telangana assembly, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy levelled serious allegations against Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede, in which a woman named Revathi lost her life and her son 8-year-old Sri Teja was left critically injured.

Hours after the incident was brought up in the assembly, Allu Arjun hosted a press meeting addressing all the claims that had been made against him.

On Sunday (Dec 22), the Pushpa 2 actor again released a statement, giving a stern warning to the people who are misrepresenting as his fans and are sharing abusive posts.

I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline. #TeamAA pic.twitter.com/qIocw4uCfk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 22, 2024 ×

Sharing the statement, they wrote in the caption, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline (sic)."

Also read: Allu Arjun responds to criticism after Pushpa 2 stampede, says 'baseless claims have been made...'

BREAKING: Allu Arjun house protestors DEMAND ₹1⃣ cr for Pushpa 2⃣ stampede victim family. pic.twitter.com/pJTgQDDcM2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 22, 2024 ×

The statement also read, "Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against him. I request fans to not engage in such posts (sic)."

Pushpa 2 stampede case

On Dec 4, the actor surprised his fans during the special screening of Pushpa 2 premiere. However, the night took a tragic turn when the situation got out of hand, leading to a stampede-like situation. A woman named Revathi died during the stampede, and her son, Sri Teja, got critically injured.

On Dec 13, Allu was arrested in connection with the case of the death of the woman.