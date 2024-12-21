New Delhi, India

Allu Arjun is addressing all the allegations. Hours after the Sandhya Theatre stampede was brought up in the Telangana assembly today, the actor clarified that it was completely an accident and baseless claims had been made against him.

Addressing the media, Arjun looked emotional as he talked about the claims stating him responsible for the heartbreaking stampede that happened on Dec 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad after the actor's surprise appearance.

Allu Arjun's press meet comes hours after CM Reventh Reddy claimed that the actor attended the screening even after the police denied the permission. He also alleged that despite being informed about the stampede and the death of a woman Revathi, the actor refused to leave the theatre.

Saying that a lot of "misinformation" has been spread, the actor revealed that he has been taking hourly updates about the 8-year-old stampede victim Sri Teja.

The actor said, as quoted by ANI, "It is a very unfortunate incident. It is completely an accident. My condolences to the family. I am taking updates every hour about the condition of the child (hospitalised). His condition is improving, it is very good. There is a lot of misinformation, false allegations are being made. I don't want to blame any department or politician. My character is being assassinated."

Indirectly addressing the mention of the stampede and the allegations levelled against him in the Telangana Assembly, Arjun said that this press meeting is only to address the ''lot of miscommunication, misinformation and wrong allegations'' that have been spread.

"I am not here to blame anybody, or any political party. The main reason for the press meet is that there is a lot of miscommunication, misinformation and wrong allegations. I am feeling extremely humilated by the character assassination. I have been here for 20 years and I have earned this respect and credibility. It has been sabotaged in one day," he said.

Hinting at Reventh's claim, Arjun said that he was not aware of the death until the next day. "I was informed that it was overcrowded and asked to leave. I did so immediately. No officials told me or came to me and told me anything. It was only in the morning that I got the information that the lady died, and it was unfortunate."

Arjun also said, "I only had the best intentions. I left my two kids behind, who are of the same age as the child who was injured. I could not visit the injured child because a case was already filed against me. I wanted to do it. That's why I left a video message. I asked my father, producers and my director Sukumar to go check."

(With agency inputs)