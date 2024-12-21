New Delhi, India

Pushpa fever continues to dominate the box office, leading to quite a buzz about its OTT release. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been earning moolah at the box office worldwide since its release. Amid the major success, several reports started circulating, saying the movie is set to stream online soon.

Advertisment

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Is Pushpa 2 releasing on OTT?

Refuting all the rumours circulating, the makers of the movie have issued a statement, saing it will won't release before 56 days into theatrical release.

Advertisment

In a post shared on X, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, wrote, "There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season (red heart emoji). It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide (fire emoji)."

Also read: Pushpa 2 box office: Allu Arjun's movie is unstoppable, earns $177mn globally

There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season ❤️ It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide ? — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 20, 2024 ×

Advertisment

The clarifications have been issued when Pushpa 2 is on a winning spree and rumours could affect the box office numbers.

Shattering box office records since day one, the movie is now the highest-grosser this year.

Also read: Allu Arjun's father visits 8-year-old stampede victim in hospital; says actor wanted to meet the child but...

Pushpa 2 Box Office:

In the two-week run, the movie has earned $177mn (Rs 1,508 crores) worldwide, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach the mark, as per the production house.

As per Sacnilk, the actioner has earned an estimated $112mn (Rs 952.4 crore) India net. In the Hindi version, the movie has raked in $71mn (Rs 607.6 crore).

Apart from Arjun, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Pushpa 2 Review

WION's Shomini Sen gave Pushpa 2 a thumbs up. In her review of the film, she writes, "In the sequel Pushpa: The Rule, both Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Shekhawat remain flawed and eccentric, but the relatability is missing in the second part. Pushpa is now a smuggler who rules over Chittoor and aims to gain more power not just in India, but also overseas. Considering the makers have pitched the film as pan-India and given it a global release, the narrative goes well with the vision. So we see Pushpa fighting the Japanese mafia in the opening scene, doing business with a Dubai businessman in the Maldives, and treading into Sri Lanka with smuggled goods without any obstruction." Read the full review here.