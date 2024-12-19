New Delhi, India

On Wednesday (Dec 18), Allu Arjun's father and known film producer Allu Aravind visited Sri Teja, the eight-year-old boy who got critically injured in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad.

Allu Aravind's hospital visit comes when his son is getting a lot of backlash for not visiting the minor victim at the hospital.

Allu Aravind visits the hospital

A few days after Allu Arjun's arrest in a case related to a woman's death named Revathi in a stampede in Hyderabad, the actor's father visited the young boy, who is still in the ICU.

A video of his visit released on social media platforms showed the producer Aravind talking about the young boy. Sharing an update on his health, he said, “I just visited Sri Tej in the ICU. I have spoken to the doctors looking after him. The boy has been recovering slowly in the last 10 days, but it might take longer," as reported by Hindustan Times

Producer Allu Aravind garu visited Sri Tej at the hospital after obtaining all necessary permissions from the government and police authorities. He stated that Sri Tej has shown considerable improvement over the past 10 days. He also noted that, due to legal restrictions…

Assuring full support to the victim, he said, ''We are ready to support in any way we can to help him recover. I am thankful that the government has also stepped forward to help him reach normalcy.”

Allu Aravind on why Allu Arjun is not visiting the hospital

Talking about why his son was unable to visit the hospital, the film producer revealed that the actor wanted to meet the victim the next day of the stampede, but he was stopped by the hospital authorities, who advised him not to visit the hospital. Also due to the legal case that had been filed, his legal team strongly advised him not to meet the victim or his family.

“Many people wonder why Allu Arjun hasn’t visited the hospital yet. He wanted to visit them the day after the stampede. However, the hospital authorities asked them to stay put for safety reasons. It’s the same day a case was filed against him,” Aravind said.

“Our legal team also advised Bunny not to go to the hospital or meet the parents. I have taken permission from the authorities to visit the boy today because he felt bad he couldn’t visit them. I thank CM Revanth Reddy, the police and the hospital authorities for agreeing,” he added.

Pushpa 2 stampede and Allu Arjun's arrest

The incident occurred on Dec 4 when Allu Arjun appeared unexpectedly at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during a Pushpa 2 screening. However, things went wrong when the crowd went berserk due to the actor's presence, leading to a stampede.

The event took a tragic turn when a 35-year-old female fan named Revathi died after sustaining serious injuries. While her son got critically injured in the incident. Days later, Hyderabad police filed a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. The actor was arrested on Dec 13, however, he was granted interim bail on the same day by the Bombay High Court.