New Delhi, India

The stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 took the life of a woman and left her eight-year-old boy named Sri Teja critically injured. As per the recent update, the little boy is still on ventilator support.

As per The Hindu, the doctors of KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Secunderabad, have given an update on the boy's health as they revealed that he's still in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and is having "intermittent fever."

In a statement released on Saturday, the hospital said, ''The boy continues to be in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilator support with minimal requirements. He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements.”

On Dec 4, Sri Teja and his mother Revathi were the two victims of the stampede that was caused after the surprise appearance of the Telugu star Allu Arjun during the screening of Pushpa 2. They were taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Sri Teja was hospitalised due to asphyxiation, but his mother succumbed to her injuries that evening.

Allu Arjun's arrest on woman's death during Pushpa 2 screening at Sandhya Theatre

In the case related to the death of the woman in the stampede, Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad Police on Friday (Dec 13). However, he was granted interim bail on the same day by the Telangana High Court. The actor was released from jail on Saturday morning (Dec 14).

Upon his release, the actor interacted with the media, saying that the tragic situation was totally out of his control.

'I would like to give my condolences to the family, it is very unfortunate; we went to watch a movie, and due to an unfortunate incident, we lost a person. It was totally out of my personal control. I have been going to watch my films for the last 20 years, I have been there for 30 times. I will be there to support the family in whatever possible way. I know we can never cover the loss, but I will be doing what I can. I thank everyone for the support,” he said.

In a previous statement, the actor said that the Pushpa team will give financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh ($29,520) to the victim's family and will be taking care of the medical expenses of the injured members.