Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has turned out to be the most successful film of the year as the film has so far minted Rs 9.7 billion in just two weeks of its running time in theatres.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles is doing great business. The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule earned around ₹18.83 crore net in India on its second Wednesday, taking the film’s total collection so far to Rs 971.23 crore (9.7 billion) net approximately. The film, which earned ₹725.8 crore net in its first week, saw a sudden spike in collections in the second week.

Pushpa 2: The Rule made ₹36.4 crore net on its second Friday, bringing in ₹63.3 crore and ₹76.6 crore over the weekend. During the week, Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹26.95 crore and ₹23.35 crore net on its second Monday and Tuesday.

Controversies around Pushpa 2: The Rule

However, the film has been clouded in many controversies too. On the day of its premiere in Hyderabad, a woman died and her child suffered injuries as a stampede-like situation which led to the mother's death. On December 13, Allu Arjun was arrested by the Telangana police over the woman's death and for not informing cops of his visit.

The actor was let out on interim bail by the Telangana High Court on December 14. The theatre management has also been arrested in the case, and a show cause notice was sent to them.

