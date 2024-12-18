New Delhi

India’s film Laapata Ladies might have lost out on Best International award after Academy Awards released its shortlisted names for the category earlier in the day, but we still have hopes with another feature. Anuja by Guneet Monga has been shortlisted in the Best Live-Action Short Film category.

The film Anuja highlights the critical issue of child labour in the garment industry and stars actor Nagesh Bhonsle in a pivotal role.

Guneet Monga on Anuja making the Oscars shortlist

On Anuja making the cut, Guneet Monga expressed her elation and said, “Being shortlisted for the Oscars is a moment of immense pride. Anuja is a deeply personal story of two sisters navigating through life, celebrating the unwavering hope and resilience of the human spirit. It’s been an honor to contribute to the campaign as an executive producer, and to be part of its incredible journey with the brilliant filmmakers Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai and powerful performances by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag.”

She added, “This is a humbling recognition of the team’s dedication and to the strength of this moving story.”

This is Guneet Monga's third nomination at the Oscars. Previously, The Elephant Whisperers and Period: End of Sentence, both backed by her, have won Oscars.

The other films shortlisted in the Live Action Short category include Clodagh, The Compatriot, Crust, Dovecote, Edge of Space, The Ice Cream Man, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, A Lien, The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, The Masterpiece, An Orange from Jaffa, Paris 70, and Room Taken.

India also has another hope with Santosh, a British-Indian film directed by Sandhya Suri. Starring actor Shahana Goswami, Santosh is UK's official entry for the Oscars. The film premiered earlier this year in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival.

On the honour, Anuja director Adam J Graces said, “It’s a tremendous honor to be included among such wonderful films. Anuja is the result of a collaboration with so many talented and passionate people, above all our two stars, Sajda and Ananya. We knew their performances were truly special. But there is nothing more gratifying than knowing that the film moves audiences emotionally, while also drawing attention to the issue of child labor.”

What is Anuja about?

Anuja is about a gifted 9-year-old girl who works in a garment factory and is offered a once-in-a-lifetime chance to attend school. She is forced to make a heart-wrenching decision that will determine her and her sister’s fate.

Mindy Kaling , Suchitra Mattai, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp , Ksheetij Saini, Alexandra Blaney and Devananda Graves are the producers of the film.