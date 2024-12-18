New Delhi

India’s Laapata Ladies lost out in the Oscars 2025 shortlist for Best International Feature. The matter became a topic of discussion as netizens wondered if All We Imagine As Light would have had a better chance at making it to the nomination list at least. The Payal Kapadia film is a Cannes winner and has won nods at other global awards recently. Hence, people wondered if the Film Federation of India made a mistake by sending Laapata Ladies instead of All We Imagine As Light.

After heated debates went viral with some siding with the FFI’s decision to send Laapata Ladies and others thinking that All We Imagine As Light should have gone, FFI jury head Jahnu Barua has spoken on it. Laapataa Ladies out of Oscars race; netizens upset with Film Federation of India

He called the hate that the organisation is receiving as "unfortunate and uncalled for". Jahnu headed the 13-member committee that took the unanimous decision and picked Laapataa Ladies. However, Laapataa Ladies couldn’t enter the big race.

Reacting to the backlash, Jahnu told HT, “That is very uncalled for actually. Why should people say such things? It is very unfortunate. People should try to accept it as the jury’s decision. I have had many of my films go to many competitions, at some places they were awarded and at some places they failed to win. That doesn’t mean I should have a negative review of that process... We should be respectful towards the process.”

He added, “People need to understand that it was a democratic process that one has to go through. And the country needs to accept whatever the verdict is.”

Why All We Imagine As Light wasn't chosen

He defended Laapataa Ladies and added, “It had all the right elements, and presented the social chaos we go through brilliantly.” On why All We Imagine… was not chosen, he added, “The jury felt that her film was very poor technically.”