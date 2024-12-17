New Delhi

Actor Allu Arjun’s bail might get cut short soon as Telangana police are preparing to challenge it and take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Allu was arrested in connection with the death of a woman at the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2. The woman died due to a stampede-like situation that happened as the actor paid a surprise visit to Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad city. Crowds of people thronged the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor which led to a stampede-like situation. A woman died as a result and a child suffered injuries. He is currently in hospital.

Allu was arrested in connection with the death but was subsequently given bail.

Police to challenge bail

The Telangana police are planning to challenge the interim bail granted to the actor. More information is expected on the matter.

The Pushpa 2: The Rule actor was arrested on December 13, 2024.

Allu Arjun was taken into custody from his home and placed in 14-day judicial remand. He was later granted interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. However, due to delays in the processing of paperwork, he ended up spending a night in jail. The actor was finally released on December 14, 2024.

Allu was welcomed back by his wife.

The actor recently addressed the reason behind not visiting the victim's son in a statement shared on Instagram. He explained that while he remains in contact with the child, who is still in the hospital, he has been advised not to meet him at this time. In a statement, he said, "I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest." Read details here