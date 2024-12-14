New Delhi, India

After a roller-coaster day, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is back home. On Friday (Dec 13), the actor was taken into custody in connection with the death of a woman due to stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere.

Advertisment

The Telangana High Court has granted him an interim bail for four weeks.

Allu Arjun's first statement after his arrest.

After a tumultuous day, Arjun stepped out of the Chanchalguda prison in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. Upon his release, the actor briefly interacted with the media.

Advertisment

Also read: Allu Arjun arrest: Victim's husband ready to take back case against Pushpa 2 actor

As quoted by news agency PTI, the actor said that he is a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate in the case.

He said, “I would like to first thank everybody for their immense love and support. I thank my fans. I am well, there is nothing to worry. I am a law abiding citizen, I respect the law, I will cooperate with them, and do the needful.''

Advertisment

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Actor Allu Arjun says, “…We are extremely sorry for the family. I will personally be there to help them in whatever way possible. I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family and the accident happened outside. It has no direct connection with me.… pic.twitter.com/CJxd2JMxVK — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024 ×

Expressing condolences towards the victim family, he said, ''I would like to give my condolences to the family, it is very unfortunate, we went to watch a movie, and due to an unfortunate incident, we lost a person. It was totally out of my personal control. I have been going to watch my films for the last 20 years, I have been there for 30 times. I will be there to support the family in whatever possible way. I know we can never cover the loss, but I will be doing what I can. I thank everyone for the support.”

Allu Arjun's lawyer slams Hyderabad jail authorities

Although Arjun was granted bail from the high court, he was still not released from the police custody until Saturday morning. In a statement to PTI, Arjun's lawyer Ashok Reddy slammed the jail authorities for not releasing the actor on time.

Also read: Varun Dhawan defends Allu Arjun after arrest: Can't blame one person

Saying that they would take strong action against the jail authorities, Reddy told PTI, ''You should question the government and the department as to why they have not released the accused. The High Court order is very specific. Forthwith, the moment you (prison authorities) receive the order, ( they should) release him. Despite the clear order, they have not released, they have to answer. This is an illegal detention. We will take legal steps.”

In another statement to ANI, the lawyer said, "Order copy of the high court clearly directing the Superintendent of jail to release Allu Arjun forthwith and Superintendent has directed to ensure to release but despite the order...they are not releasing him.

Allu Arjun's arrest and other details

On Friday (Dec 13), the actor was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad in a case connected with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre that left a woman named Revathi dead and a minor boy critically injured. It was said that the actor arrived at the premiere without any prior information, due to which the security and police was not able to control the crowd, leading to a stampede-like situation and a death of a woman.

However, this allegation was proved wrong by the lawyers of the actor during the bail hearing on Friday. They told the judge that the police were informed about Allu Arjun's surprise appearance.

The actor was granted interim bail from the High Court after the local court sent the actor to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been granted bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.