Allu Arjun looked calm and peaceful as he headed to court in connection with the death of a woman in Hyderabad The Pushpa 2 actor was arrested as a complaint was filed against him for causing a stampede-like situation that resulted in the death of a woman and a child suffering severe injuries.

Allu was allegedly taken to the Chikkadapally police station for further questioning. The actor has been handed a 14-day custody by the Nampally Court.

The woman identified as Revathi died in the stampede-like situation. Revathi’s husband is now ready to take back the case. Speaking to the media, Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar said, "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and #AlluArjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away."

In addition to Allu Arjun, the police apprehended three others connected to the incident–M Sandeep, one of the owners of Sandhya Theatre, senior manager M Nagaraju, and Gandhakam Vijay Chander. They have been held liable for the death of the woman.

How did a woman die at Pushpa 2 premiere?

On the day of the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a massive crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to see Allu Arjun. As massive crowds gathered to see him, a woman was crushed to her death and a child suffered injuries. The eight-year-old is now hospitalised.

Following a complaint from her family, police registered a case on December 5 against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre's management for negligence that contributed to the incident.

How is everyone reacting to this arrest?

Reacting to the arrest of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “The government had no role in the case, and the law is taking its own course.”

Hours after his arrest, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha went to Allu Arjun's residence. Uncle Pawan Kalyan also rushed to his residence.

Popular film producer Dil Raju, along with some other Telugu film celebrities and Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, reached the Chikkadpally police station after the Pushpa 2 actor's arrest.