New Delhi, India

On Friday (Dec 13), Puspa 2 actor Allu Arjun was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the stampede case. Earlier in the day, the actor was arrested in connection with the case of the death of a woman during a stampede at a cinema hall in Hyderabad. He was presented before the Nampally court.

Advertisment

After the local court's order, the actor's lawyer has now moved to the Telangana High Court.

As per the recent updates, the actor has undergone a medical examination at Gandhi Hospital and was presented before the Nampally court.

As per a lawyer, quoted by news agency ANI, Arjun's lawyer argued that the actor had no intention to commit such a crime. Advocate Rajesh said, "Allu Arjun was brought before the court...His lawyer argued that Allu Arjun had no knowledge or intention to commit such offences. He said that alleged offences mentioned in the FIR are not applicable to the accused...His arguments are going on."

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad police arrested Arjun from his house. A video of the actor drinking coffee and kissing his wife as he went with the officials in the police car has gone viral.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: On the arrest of actor Allu Arjun over the death of a woman in Sandhya theatre, a lawyer, Advocate Rajesh says, "Allu Arjun was brought before the court...His lawyer argued that Allu Arjun had no knowledge or intention to commit such offences. He said that… pic.twitter.com/rNgP8aFXPV — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024 ×

What happened during the screening of Pushpa 2?

Advertisment

On December 4, Allu paid a surprise visit to his fans who were gathered to watch the special shows of his much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. Unfortunately, the special premiere took a tragic turn as the crowd went berserk to catch a single glimpse of the Telugu actor. As the huge crowd gathered, a stampede-like situation was created that took the life of a 37-year-old woman and left her minor son in a critical situation.

The case was registered under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.

(With inputs from agencies)