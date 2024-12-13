New Delhi

In a surprising news, Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 actor, was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Friday (Dec 13).

Advertisment

The actor was arrested for the death of a woman who succumbed to injuries due to massive crowds outside a Hyderabad cinema hall. On the day of premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun paid a surprise visit to fans which resulted in people thronging to get a glimpse of the actor.

It resulted in the death of a woman and a child suffering injuries.

The incident occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4 outside Sandhya Theatre at the busy RTC Crossroads.

Advertisment

According to local media reports he was taken to the Chikadpally police station. The deceased has been identified as Revathi, police said. She was accompanied by her son Sri Teja, who also suffered suffocation and is being treated in a hospital where he is recovering.

Police said a case was registered against the actor, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally police station under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.

Advertisment

A video of the actor is now circulating on social media. He can be seen entering a lift area with a police personnel. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, a day after the woman died and her child got critically injured in a stampede in Hyderabad ahead of the screening of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun shared a video message expressing regret about the situation and offered financial assistance to the victim's family.

In a 3-minute-47-second long clip, the actor called the turnout at the Hyderabad theatre ‘unexpected’. He further revealed that he learned about the fan’s demise only the next day. Allu Arjun went on to add, “From my side, I want to donate ₹25 lakh as a gesture to show I am there for you, especially for the children.” See the video message here

About Pushpa 2

The film has meanwhile been doing staggering business at the box office. In the first seven days, Allu Arjun's movie has shattered several records, including surpassing the Rs 10 billion milestone globally. Read details of his film's box office collection here.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster movie. In addition to Allu Arjun who plays Pushpa, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil in pivotal roles.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)