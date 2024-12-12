New Delhi, India

Pushpa 2: The Rule had a thrilling first week at the box office. In the first seven days, Allu Arjun's movie has shattered several records, including surpassing the Rs 10 billion milestone globally.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster movie. Apart from Arjun, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil in lead roles.

Pushpa 2 box office collection

The movie has continued to earn phenomenal numbers across all Indian languages since it was released. In the domestic market, the movie crossed the Rs 600 crore mark, eyeing the Rs 700 crore mark in the second week.

As per Sacnilk, the movie has minted the largest numbers from the Hindi language i.e. Rs 398.1 crore, followed by the Telugu language i.e. Rs 233.9 crore.

400 NOT OUT... 'PUSHPA 2' REWRITES RECORD BOOKS... Fastest ₹ 250 cr ✅ Fastest ₹ 300 cr ✅ Fastest ₹ 400 cr ✅#Pushpa2 continues to shatter records, setting new milestones every day. The 7-day biz [Thursday to Wednesday] has set a new benchmark... Most importantly, these…

In Tamil, the movie earned Rs 39.2 crore; in Kannada: Rs 5.05 crore; in Malayalam: Rs 12.1 crore. With the record-shattering earnings globally, the movie is now the highest-grossing film of 2024.

In the Hindi belt specifically, the movie has achieved phenomenal numbers, earning Rs 400 crore in seven days. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''Pushpa2 now embarks on its historic journey toward the ₹ 500 cr club.''

In the first seven days, the movie surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Prabhas’ sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD, which minted Rs 1,042 crore (approx). Additionally, it has also become the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office globally.

WION's review of Pushpa 2

In her review, WION's Shomini Sen praised Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's performance and said, "Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are in top form. The two match each other so well, and the scenes featuring these two were the film's high points for me. I have been an admirer of Fahadh's work for years but have seen him in mostly arthouse Malayalam films. His over-the-top act in the Pushpa franchise has been a revelation—that the actor is also capable of pulling off roles in such commercial masala potboilers. Matching him is Arjun, who remains true Pushpa. At times the actor seems overdramatic, but yet his compelling performance pulls you in."