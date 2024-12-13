New Delhi, India

After Allu Arjun was arrested on a charge of causing the death of a woman, the entertainment industry expressed its displeasure at the turn of events.

Advertisment

Arjun was taken into custody amid tight security from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. He was calm and composed during the arrest and was seen kissing his wife before leaving his residence.

Varun Dhawan on Allu Arjun's arrest

Varun Dhawan expressed how upset he was at Allu Arjun’s arrest. At a promotional event for his upcoming film Baby John, he told the media, "Safety protocols are not something that an actor can take on himself. We can tell people around us.”

Advertisment

He gave the example of movie theatre chain Cinepolis and said the company has made good arrangements for the film's promotional event. "We are grateful to them for that. And the incident that took place is very painful. I feel very sorry and send my condolences. But at the same time, you can't blame one person for this," he added.

Allu has gotten bail in the case but he was arrested after a police complaint was filed by the woman’s husband. However, the husband following Allu’s arrest said that he was ready to take the case back.

The city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Advertisment

Also read: Actor Allu Arjun granted bail from High court in Pushpa 2 stampede case

Reacting to the arrest of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, “The government had no role in the case, and the law is taking its own course.”

On the day of the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a massive crowd gathered at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to see Allu Arjun. As massive crowds gathered to see him, a woman was crushed to her death and a child suffered injuries. The eight-year-old is now hospitalised.