New Delhi, India

Actor Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail from the High Court in connection with the death of a woman in Hyderabad. Earlier in the day (Dec 13), the Pushpa 2 actor was arrested in a case filed against him for causing a stampede-like situation that resulted in the death of a woman.

The news of the bail comes an hour after the local court sent the actor to judicial custody for 14 days. He has been granted bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

During the hearing, as per Bar and Bench, the actor's lawyer quashed the reports stating that the police were not informed about Allu Arjun's surprise appearance.

The lawyers also mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan was once charged with culpable homicide after a stampede occurred during the promotion of his movie Raees.

Granting Pushpa star bail, Justice Juvvadi Sridevi said that Arjun cannot prima facie be held responsible for the incident since he had simply gone to the movie premiere with permission.

''Because he is an actor, he cannot be deprived of his right. As a citizen of this earth, he too has the right to life and liberty," the court said.

The actor has been granted to cooperate with the investigation. The two other accused in the case were also granted bail.

With the back-to-back developments, the day has been a rollercoaster since the arrest of the actor. While Arjun's lawyers were fighting to get him bail, M Bhaskar, the husband of the woman, who died in the stampede, said that he was ready to take back the case.

Speaking to the media, Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar said, "I am ready to withdraw the case. I was not aware of the arrest and #AlluArjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away."